Piscataway, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/03/2023 --MASA Architectural Canopies, the national leader in the business of building shading and canopy projections for more than two decades, works with commercial building owners to develop custom commercial canopies for all sorts of applications. Their Vision commercial canopy is one of the most popular options when it comes to being able to customize a commercial canopy. Not only does it offer free-form design opportunities, but it can also provide protection against the elements while still allowing light to come through.



While some canopy companies will claim to customize their canopies, they really only have a very small amount of adjustments. When it comes to the Vision line of custom commercial canopies, clients truly have a wide range of customizations available to them. Whether it is the framework used to support the glass, acrylic, or metal panels, or it can be the tint to the glass or acrylic to make it a particular color to match a building, or even making the panels opaque to diffuse the light coming through, clients have nearly unlimited options with Vision custom commercial canopies.



Adding a custom commercial canopy to a building helps to complete the building and works no matter what the architectural style or age of the building. They have multiple examples of different Vision canopies that have been customized to meet the aesthetics of a modern building, as well as examples of this same line of customized commercial canopies with older buildings.



There are many canopy companies that can offer different metal canopies, so why work with MASA Architectural Canopies? They have more than 20 years of experience in the business of building, shading, and canopy projections. They have major manufacturing facilities in key strategic locations around the country, and partner with several other manufacturing facilities to produce the custom commercial canopies that they will also install properly.



The MASA Architectural Canopy team is ready for any project, hosting a full creative staff in-house, including engineering, architects, & designers. Their Vision commercial canopy is fully customizable in a variety of ways to suit any needs and to make a building stand out. Contact them today to start the process of adding a new Vision custom commercial canopy to a building.



About MASA Architectural Canopies

MASA Architectural Canopies is an experienced team of energetic, and original professionals that have been in the business of building shading and canopy projections for more than two decades. MASA Architectural Canopies is the only company certified in each state to provide sealed engineered plans and drawings with guarantees. Learn more at www.architecturalcanopies.com.