Custom Door Hardware Announces Partnership with BizIQ

Parachute, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2018 --Custom Door Hardware, a company that develops and sells custom hardware for kitchen and bathroom cabinets and standard doors, announced today it has teamed up with BizIQ, a digital marketing company in Phoenix, Arizona that specializes in providing its services to small business owners across North America.



In collaborating with BizIQ, Custom Door Hardware will enhance its digital marketing endeavors and connect with new audiences in its service area in Colorado. BizIQ uses thorough search engine optimization strategies, which help customers find businesses like Custom Door Hardware more easily when they're in need of new high-end door hardware in Colorado. In addition, BizIQ has developed a new website for the company, as well as a new content marketing campaign that features a pair of blog posts each month and enhanced digital communications with customers in the area.



The new company website developed by BizIQ prioritizes relevant, timely and informative content focusing on Custom Door Hardware's products and services. All content on the website is written by copywriting professionals. The site also provides multiple channels through which people can more easily contact the company when looking to find out more about its window hardware in Colorado.



"We are excited to partner with BizIQ as we put a greater emphasis on our digital presence," said Greg White, owner of Custom Door Hardware. "We strongly believe this investment will help us increase our customer base and provide people with some really useful information that will help them as they look to install brand new door hardware."



Custom Door Hardware was founded in 2000, and since then has specialized in custom hardware for cabinets, doors and bathroom accessories. To learn more about the company and its wide variety of hardware options, visit http://customdoorhardware.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.biziq.com/.