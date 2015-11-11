Custom Embroidery Company All Star Sports Offers Unique Take on Ugly Holiday Sweaters

Woodbridge, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/11/2015 --Originally knit by grandma but now more often purchased from a clothing retailer, the ugly holiday sweater is a time-honored tradition for many families. This year, All Star Sports is offering their own take on the tradition. Families can order sweatshirts, hoodies, fleeces and sweatpants with custom embroidery that they design from All Star Sports. The company promises not to judge any design, no matter how ugly it may be.



Although All Star Sports is primarily known for providing jerseys and other athletic wear to sports teams in Virginia, offering custom embroidered gifts for the holidays was a natural transition for the company. This past summer, All Star Sports helped several families design custom screen printed T-shirts for family reunions, and the company already has the equipment necessary to offer custom embroidery. Transitioning from custom T-shirts for families to custom sweatshirts, hoodies, fleeces and sweatpants is easy.



Additionally, the holidays are often a slower time of year for All Star Sports. Many sports teams and leagues slow down at this time of year and place fewer orders. Therefore, All Star Sports' equipment and personnel are free and able to provide fast turnaround times for families who want custom-embroidered clothing for the holidays.



"It is exciting to provide custom embroidered clothing for families during the holidays," one employee with All Star Sports commented. "Traditional ugly sweaters are limited to fairly simple patterns, because they are knit. Custom-embroidered items can feature much more detailed designs. It will be interesting to see what designs families come up with for their holiday clothing."



For more information, please visit http://www.allstarsportsinfo.com/