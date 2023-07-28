Oradell, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2023 --Phoenix Tape & Supply, with more than 35 years of experience in helping businesses reinforce their brands with high-quality materials, knows that their tape options can be used for more than just sealing up boxes. They offer custom flatback tape as it is stronger than masking tape but is also easily removable when needed. This custom flatback tape can also have the organization name and logo added to it so that a brand is reinforced in as many ways possible.



Users may be producing some products where it is helpful to provide divisions between counts or other situations. Instead of using regular tape for the tabbing and splicing, they have an opportunity to get custom flatback tape where the brand is reinforced as customers use their product. Because the custom flatback tape has a low tack rubber-based adhesive, it removes easily without leaving residue behind. This is great for holding down the ends of rolls before they are used.



Using a custom flatback tape helps a brand stand out from the rest. Phoenix Tape & Supply can make custom flatback tape with up to three different inks on the printing so users can have multiple colors against the white background of the tape itself. They offer multiple tape widths as well from one inch wide up to three inches wide. This tape makes a great tape for not only splicing and tabbing, but also for masking as well as edging and binding.



An organization can use any kind of unprinted tape, but there is no impact from that. Instead, organizations want their customers to reorder from them and like any advertising, people need to see it several times in order for the brand and message to sink in. Help the brand out by ordering custom flatback tape from Phoenix Tape & Supply and all orders in the lower 48 states receive FREE shipping. Contact them today to get started with a custom flatback tape order.



About Phoenix Tape & Supply

Phoenix Tape & Supply provides affordable custom-printed tape to all-sized companies throughout their vast service area. They serve customers in a diverse range of industries, including e-commerce, automotive, distribution, electronics, and manufacturing. This inclusive business model allows them to accommodate orders as small as one case for small businesses to larger skid quantities for large scale factories. Learn more at www.phoenix-tape.com.