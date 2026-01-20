Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/20/2026 --What sorts of things can the humble closet provide in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, Miami, Kendall, FL, and the surrounding area? Plenty, as long as clients are open to looking at things in a different way. This is what the team at Trimline Design Center can help with so that clients can have the closet of their dreams. What kinds of things might be desired want in a custom closet? Well, perhaps clients would like integrated seating in the closet to make it easier to put on accessories like necklaces and shoes? Or if they are really thinking outside of the closet box, some people elect to make their closet a dual-purpose space, locating a small office space in a portion of their closet because it is a quiet place that helps them focus on their work. Whatever clients would like their closet space to be like, their team can help make that happen. Contact them today to discuss the new custom home closet space.



They see many kitchens featuring some cupboard doors that are glass in order to showcase some nice items like fine China. But this concept is now extending into the home closet where some doors are done in glass. This can be for the same reason to showcase an item, or it can make it easier to decide what to wear without having to pull out drawers or open doors. Adding integrated lighting can also help to make it easy to see what wardrobe pieces are available.



When clients meet with their team of designers, they will want to know several things that may not seem like they match up for a custom closet, but it will make sense once it is all tied together. What clients do for activities, what they do for work, and other topics will all inform the suggestions that are offered for holding all of the clothes.



Just because it is a closet doesn't mean that clients can't have color inside. Clients will be spending time in the custom closet choosing a wardrobe and dressing, so they want to enjoy the time that they spend there. Because these are smaller spaces typically, lighter colors help to make the space seem larger and brighter, but clients may opt for bolder colors with integrated lighting that makes the space feel intimate and stylish.



Custom home closets are the latest space that people are looking to for a change in their homes in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, Miami, Kendall, FL, and the surrounding area. Rather than it being something that everyone sees, like a kitchen, it is meant to bring the homeowner joy and help with organization. The team at Trimline Design Center will put their years of experience into the new custom home closet. Contact them today to get started on the design.



