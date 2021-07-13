Custom Home Elevator Brings in Quality Stair Chair in Cincinnati and Indianapolis

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2021 --Stair chairs are catching on lately because of their incredible functionality and flexibility. These stairlifts are ideal for both indoor and outdoor usage, enabling users to enjoy mobility everywhere.



The idea of installing a stair chair in Cincinnati and Indianapolis might look a little expensive at first, but it might pan out to be far less costly when compared to the expense of moving in.



A stair chair is a mechanical lift attached to a set of stairs and powered by electricity or batteries. It is not connected to the wall; thus, it will not cause any damage to the walls. It uses a track system linked to the outside walls of the steps or the steps themselves, allowing access to the higher floor. A specially designed chair that fits in the track glides up the track, allowing anyone with restricted mobility to reach each house floor.



Custom Home Elevator is a leading resource for stairlifts, used stairlifts, and stairlift rental in Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio, including Indianapolis, Indiana, Columbus, Ohio, Lexington, Kentucky, and surrounding areas.



The residential stairlifts may be customized to fit any staircase inside or outside the house. The stairlifts can easily transport passengers up and down the floors. They are typically designed to fit in a curved or spiral staircase and across flat landings. When not in use, the chairs are comfy, swivel, and fold manually or automatically. A stairlift from Custom Home Elevator is a fantastic solution for people having difficulties getting up and down the stairs.



Stairlifts are convenient and comfortable to use. With the push of a button, the chair travels up and down a track between floors. The seat bottom and footrest fold up quickly to provide room for others to use the stairs, and the swivel seat rotates away from the steps at the top of the landing, allowing users to get on securely and off their lift.



For more information on an elevator in Indianapolis and Columbus, Indiana, visit https://www.customhomeelevator.com/home-elevators/.



About Custom Home Elevator & Lift Co., Inc.

Custom Home Elevator & Lift Co., Inc., founded in 2004, is a professional and experienced company that sells, installs, and services state-of-the-art home elevators, dumbwaiters, stairlifts, wheelchair lifts for both residential and commercial applications.