Custom Home Elevator Excels in Stair Lifts in Columbus, Ohio and Richmond, Indiana

The demand for stairlifts is increasing in the USA. Several factors are at work behind this rapid surge in demand. The rising number of older adults is one of the most common reasons. There are certain individuals who want to age peacefully and comfortably in their homes. Besides, changes in lifestyle and lack of activities are some of the overarching factors driving up the requirement for stairlifts for the elderly.



Today, more homeowners are looking to make their homes adaptive and disability-friendly, leading to a surge in stairlift installations. Economic property is another factor enabling people to afford aids like stairlifts.



Modern stairlifts in Columbus, Ohio, and Richmond, Indiana offer comfort and independence, allowing older people to stay safe in their homes. They don't need to go anywhere because of their mobility issues. Plus, family members don't need to stay home at all times. With contemporary stairlifts, older people can quickly get about and around the house without any hitch. They can independently navigate the floors and perform their regular jobs.



Custom Home Elevator is a reliable and trusted resource for those seeking stairlifts. Their sturdy and robust stairlifts allow for a safe and secure ride between floors. Those with mobility issues can easily use and operate them. Modern stairlifts come with remote control, swivel seats, and a backup battery. Many stairlifts feature safety sensors that prevent collisions and potential damage.



Custom Home Elevator also specializes in stairlift installation, repair, and maintenance. Professional stairlift installation can significantly improve the quality of life for those with mobility issues. Plus, it adds to the property value during resale.



While choosing a stairlift, one must consider several factors. One must choose between straight or curved stairlifts depending on needs and budget. Other factors include the presence of landings, seat belts, weight capacity, swivel seats, battery life, etc. Custom Home Elevator offers stairlifts with warranties and ongoing maintenance services for long-term assurance.



Custom Home Elevator & Lift Co., Inc., founded in 2004, is a professional and experienced company that sells, installs, and services state-of-the-art home elevators, dumbwaiters, stairlifts, and wheelchair lifts for residential and commercial applications.