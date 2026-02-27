Custom Home Elevator Helps with Installing Chair Lift in Dayton and Indianapolis

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2026 --As people get older, they have a harder time moving around the home. While family caregivers may face difficulty assisting their loved ones with mobility, Custom Home Elevator offers the best way to make one's home easier to get around in. Serving a large number of communities, the company sets a standard for chair lifts in Dayton and Indianapolis. By having chair lifts installed in homes in these regions, individuals can easily navigate their homes without depending on others. Stairlifts are a reliable way for people with disabilities, older people, and those recovering from accidents to get up and down stairs. Thus, the unit makes daily tasks easier and safer.



Each chair lift fits the needs of the home, whether the stairs are straight, curvy, or have more than one level. The lifts are easy to use and have modern features, including smooth ride technology, safety sensors, folding rails, and easy-to-understand controls. Custom Home Elevator ensures that all of its installations follow safety rules and meet the specific needs of each homeowner.



More and more public, business, and residential places are getting chair lifts to make moving about easier. The company assesses, assists with equipment selection, and provides installation services to ensure everything works properly and is safe.



Custom Home Elevator specializes in stairlifts, vertical platform lifts, and home elevators. The company offers a range of models for new building or retrofitting projects, providing a permanent and attractive solution for vertical transportation. To meet the rising need for residential elevators in Dayton and Louisville, the company offers efficient designs that use less space and blend in with homes.



For decades, Custom Home Elevator has been in business, striving to improve people's lives with well-designed mobility solutions. The team works with clients, contractors, and caregivers to ensure that each installation promotes independence, comfort, and ease of movement, both indoors and outdoors.



For more information on elevators in Dayton and Louisville, visit: https://www.customhomeelevator.com/home-elevators/.



Call 1.800.730.5438 for details.



About Custom Home Elevator

Custom Home Elevator offers stairlifts, elevators, and other ways to help people get around throughout Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company is known for its dedication to safety, customer service, and assisting people to maintain their freedom in their homes. It specializes in chair lifts in Dayton and Indianapolis, as well as elevators in Dayton and Louisville.