Custom Home Elevator Helps with Installing Home Elevator in Richmond and Louisville, Indiana

When free movement around the house becomes impossible, especially accessing the upper levels of one's house due to physical inabilities like knee pain, joint pain, or cardiac issues, one needs to invest in home elevators in Richmond and Louisville, Indiana. Custom Home Elevator is one company that helps with picking the correct home elevator in Richmond and Louisville, Indiana.



The company, Custom Home Elevator & Lift Co., Inc, came into being in 2004, and they are a reliable name when it comes to home elevators. Not only installations, but the company also sells and services state-of-the-art dumbwaiters, stairlifts, and wheelchair lifts, for both residential and commercial applications. The company has thrived in the owner's hands, who has been associated with the Elevator and Lift industry since 1990. Custom Home Elevator is a bonded and insured company that is a member in good standing of the N.A.E.C. (National Association of Elevator Contractors), the A.E.M.A. (Accessibility Equipment Manufacturers Association), the Home Builders Association of Northern Kentucky, the Home Builders Association of Cincinnati, and the Builders Association of Indianapolis.



Home elevator installations need to be flawless as there is a matter of safety involved. Many senior adults living on their own will be operating the home elevators themselves. The installation and operation have to be smooth so that the senior adults don't face any trouble. The installation of home elevators has made it easier for senior adults to access the home's upper levels without any difficulty. With the ease of movement guaranteed, senior adults can continue staying in their homes and without relying on other individuals. The company has a Certified Aging in Place Specialist who will help the clients towards reaching that goal.



The company can customize a residential elevator in Louisville and Richmond, Indiana to match the décor with their wide range of cab finishes and colors. The innovative drive systems ensure that the elevator has a smooth and quiet operation.



Call the Louisville office at 502.357.1094 for more information.



About Custom Home Elevator

Custom Home Elevator is a solution provider for easy and comfortable access through multi-level homes. They offer home elevators, dumbwaiters, stairlifts, and wheelchair lifts for residential and commercial applications.