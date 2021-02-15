Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2021 --Each year, Stannah Stairlifts recognizes its top Diamond Dealers, and in 2020 Custom Home Elevator & Lift Co., Inc. received an award as a Stannah Single Diamond Dealer!



The Single Diamond Dealer Award is a special status awarded to Stannah dealers that go above and beyond in sales and overall growth. While the global economy took a hit in 2020, Custom Home Elevator & Lift still saw significant growth and kept sales strong, an accomplishment that not many businesses can claim for the 2020 fiscal year.



The Single Diamond Dealer Award is awarded to Stannah dealers that have sold over 100 Stannah stairlifts in the calendar year, and/or those with overall growth in 50+ stairlift sales. Custom Home Elevator & Lift met these requirements and continues to exceed expectations going into 2021.



Custom Home Elevator & Lift is the preferred elevator and stairlift company throughout Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky due to their credibility, experience, and a vast range of products to help access all levels, whether in the residential or commercial setting. Custom Home Elevator & Lift is known for:



- Over 17 years of experience

- A+ rating from the BBB

- ADA compliant products and knowledge

- Serving Council on Aging and Developmentally Disabled clients

- Home elevators, stairlifts, wheelchair lifts, dumbwaiters, and more!



About Custom Home Elevator & Lift CO, Inc.

Custom Home Elevator & Lift Co., Inc. was established in 2004 to help individuals with limited mobility maintain their independence by accessing all levels of their homes, both indoors and outdoors, through advanced technologies such as stairlifts, wheelchair lifts, and home elevators. The CHE team of specialists have over 30 years of experience in home access, the technicians at Custom Home Elevator work closely with their clients to install the right home access solutions for their needs.



With a dedication to positive client outcomes, it's no wonder that Custom Home Elevator & Lift was recognized as one of Stannah's Diamond Dealers in 2020! Custom Home Elevator & Lift plans to continue its legacy of excellence. To learn more about Stannah Lifts and Custom Home Elevator & Lift Co., visit www.customhomeelevator.com.