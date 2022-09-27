Custom Home Elevator & Lift Co. Inc Offers Used Stairlifts in Columbus, Indiana and Cincinnati

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2022 --Used stairlifts are a practical option for those going through temporary mobility issues. People recovering from surgery or any temporary injuries may benefit from second-hand stairlifts. While new stairlifts can be expensive, used stairlifts in Columbus, Indiana, and Cincinnati can save a good amount of money.



Custom Home Elevator & Lift Co. Inc is a leading resource for quality stairlifts —both new and used. As one of the most established and reliable companies, they can provide clients with all home elevator and lift services in Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Louisville, Bloomington, IN, and surrounding areas.



At Custom Home Elevator & Lift Co. Inc., they are known for their superior Custom service, professional technicians, and complete support in installing, maintaining, and repairing stairlifts.



The Custom Home Elevator team can execute any stairlift installation right the first time. With years of experience and expertise in the industry, Custom Home Elevator & Lift Co continues to gain attention from its clients and community with every new home they handle.



With several options to choose from, Custom Home Elevator & Lift Co makes it easy for clients to select a stairlift that is right for their home. Whether for new or reconditioned products, they can help the client learn more about stairlifts, their advantages, and their application in common areas.



Their products come in a variety, each with its unique style and design, meaning clients can have complete control over their product choice. Customs willing to get the best stairlift can count on them for the product's durability. The company walks them through their options for a light-duty or heavy-duty stair lift, enabling them to make the best decision for their home, whether it's a residential or commercial installation.



Their stairlifts feature all the unique technologies that most stairlifts on the market do not. Each product has an effective operating mechanism that ensures safety without compromising the ease of use.



For more information on stairlifts in Chillicothe and Delaware, Ohio, visit https://www.customhomeelevator.com/stairlifts/.



Call 1.800.730.5438 (LIFT) for more details.



About Custom Home Elevator & Lift Co., Inc.

Custom Home Elevator & Lift Co., Inc., founded in 2004, is a professional and experienced company that sells, installs, and services state-of-the-art home elevators, dumbwaiters, stairlifts, and wheelchair lifts for residential and commercial applications.