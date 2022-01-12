Custom Home Elevator & Lift Co. Inc Specializes in Installing Stair Lifts in Dayton and Columbus, Ohio

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2022 --Those dealing with mobility issues or a disability might already know how tough it is to navigate stairs. Many people lose their mobility as they get older, and others cannot climb the stairs in their own homes due to physical issues. Investing in stair lifts in Dayton and Columbus, Ohio, might be a great option since users can stay in their own homes while still getting about all areas.



Living with hurdles in the home is depressing. Installing a stair chair lift will be the best option to restore complete access to the top floor. Wheelchair stairlifts are also accessible to disabled people.



Custom Home Elevator & Lift Co. Inc is the ideal resource for quality stairlifts for older adults. They have all the alternatives, whether a curved stairlift or a straight stairlift. Depending on the requirements and budget, one can choose the best option for one's home that best works for their residential space.



Stairlifts can be customized to fit any staircase inside or outside the home. Thanks to their creative designs, the stairlifts can easily transport passengers up the curved or spiral stairs and across level landings.



The modern stairlifts are convenient and comfortable to use. With the push of a button, the chair glides up and down a track between levels. The seat bottom and footrest fold up quickly to provide room for others to use the stairs, and the swivel seat rotates away from the steps at the top of one's landing, allowing users to get in securely and out of the lift.



Custom Home Elevator & Lift Co. Inc can help restore the confidence of the elderly or disabled, allowing them to move about and around the home. Having a stairlift installed in the house means no need to move anywhere. The stairlifts at Custom Home Elevator are practical, economical, and the ideal option for one to age in place.



Custom Home Elevator & Lift Co. Inc will install the stairlift in as little as half a day, causing the least amount of disruption to their clients and their home. They provide a variety of stairlift alternatives, making purchasing stairlifts easier and more stress-free.



Custom Home Elevator & Lift Co., Inc., founded in 2004, is a professional and experienced company that sells, installs, and services state-of-the-art home elevators, dumbwaiters, stairlifts, wheelchair lifts for residential and commercial applications.