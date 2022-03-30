Custom Home Elevator & Lift Co. Inc. Supplies Quality in-Class Chairlift for Stairs in Kokomo and Lexington, Indiana

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/30/2022 --A good number of older adults over the age of 65 are reported to suffer from a fall each year. Emergency cases are rising, and many older adults suffer fatal falls.



To protect the elderly and prevent falls, upgrading homes to accommodate the needs of household occupants better is essential. Having a suitable chairlift for stairs in Kokomo and Lexington, Indiana, is one such standard upgrade one can consider for their loved ones.



Today, stairlifts are the most effective and reliable alternative to stairs. While climbing stairs can be challenging and stressful for older people, stairlifts are super easy.



Proper installation of the stairlifts by an experienced provider is essential for utmost safety. Quality manufacturers go the extra mile to ensure their stairlifts meet rigorous safety standards.



The modern stairlifts are manufactured and installed to fit almost any stairway. Some installations can be expensive. Generally, stairlifts are desirable because they are easy to use and require low maintenance costs.



Custom Home Elevator & Lift Co. Inc. offers quality stairlifts that can take passengers up curved or spiral staircases and across flat landings. When not in use, these chairs can fold manually or automatically. The chairs available to the Custom Home Elevator are brilliant solutions for those having problems getting up and down the stairs.



One of the biggest reasons people rely on Custom Home Elevator & Lift Co. Inc. is that their stairlifts are convenient and comfortable. With a single button push, the chair starts to move up and down a track between floors. The seat bottom and footrest fold up quickly to provide room for others to use the stairs, and the swivel seat rotates away from the steps at the top of the landing, allowing users to get on securely and off the lift.



About Custom Home Elevator & Lift Co., Inc.

Custom Home Elevator & Lift Co., Inc., founded in 2004, is a professional and experienced company that sells, installs, and services state-of-the-art home elevators, dumbwaiters, stairlifts, wheelchair lifts for residential and commercial applications.