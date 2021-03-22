Custom Home Elevator Makes Aging in Place Comfortable and Safe with Residential Elevator in Lima and Columbus, Ohio

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2021 --Homeowners who have dreamed of spending their golden years in their home without depending on anyone else can get to live that dream now. All thanks to Custom Home Elevator, the chances of falling and getting injured while trying to take the stairs are completely out of the equation now. With an elevator installation at home, senior adults can live a happy and comfortable life without being worried about hiring professionals to take care of them. Their life continues to be the same, and they can enjoy their independence with a simple installation of a residential elevator in Lima and Columbus, Ohio. Custom Home Elevator & Lift Co Inc. can help in this regard. The company has been around for many years. They are a dedicated lot in making one's home completely accessible even when age starts to put up hindrances in easy mobility.



As one ages, it becomes difficult for senior adults to take the stairs. Climbing up and down becomes hard, and it becomes even more challenging to carry things up the stairs. The frequent movement tires one out as well as puts a strain on the leg muscles. There is, therefore, a constant risk of tripping and falling. A residential elevator can help keep such issues at bay. Custom Home Elevators offers residential elevators that run smoothly and are compact in design. Installing it does not take a lot of effort, and it takes up very little space. Moving up and down the other levels of the house is not a hassle anymore.



Custom Home Elevator professionals are all trained in their job. They are always available for assistance. Before the installation occurs, they would visit the site and have a detailed discussion on the homeowner's requirement. Choosing the correct mobility system is not easy. Acting as both advisor and educator, the professionals will walk through every step of the decision process.



Call 937.558.7953 or 614.408.8051 for details.



About Custom Home Elevator & Lift Co., Inc.

Custom Home Elevator & Lift Co., Inc. founded in 2004, is a professional and experienced company that sells, installs and services state-of-the-art home elevators, dumbwaiters, stairlifts, wheelchair lifts, for both residential and commercial applications.