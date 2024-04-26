Custom Home Elevator Specializes in Stairlift in Chillicothe and Dayton, Ohio

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2024 --Equipping a home with stairlift installations brings several advantages, such as enhancing safety for navigating stairs, ensuring complete access to a staircase, restoring independence, enabling residents to remain comfortably in their homes, and allowing for customized adjustments.



Stairlifts in Chillicothe and Dayton, Ohio stand out as groundbreaking and transformative tools for accessibility, delivering secure and effective mobility support for people facing challenges with movement. These devices substantially uplift living standards for individuals encountering difficulties due to aging or physical harm.



Americans benefit from stairlift installations in several ways. It enhances accessibility indoors and outdoors, preventing accidents and providing a sense of independence and confidence. Additionally, these tools are easy to install, economical, and practical. They allow seniors to stay in their own homes and keep seniors safely distanced.



Custom Home Elevator is a reliable and trusted company specializing in stairlifts, used stairlifts, and stairlift rentals in Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio, including Indianapolis, IN, Columbus, OH, Lexington, KY, and the surrounding area.



Their stairlifts can take passengers up curved or spiral staircases and across flat landings – their innovative designs easily accommodate such stairways. The seats are comfortable, swivel, and fold manually or automatically when people're not using them. If someone has trouble climbing up and down their stairs, a stair lift from Custom Home Elevator is a great solution.



Custom Home Elevator's stairlifts offer a seamless and user-friendly experience, gliding smoothly along a track from one floor to the next with just a simple press of a button. The design is thoughtful, with seats and footrests that fold up effortlessly, ensuring the staircase remains accessible to others. At the top landing, the swivel seat rotates away from the stairs, making it safe and comfortable to dismount.



Turn to Custom Home Elevator for support in regaining confidence on the stairs. There's no need to consider leaving one's beloved home due to staircase challenges. Their home stair lifts are not only practical and budget-friendly, but also an ideal solution for enjoying the comfort of the home as they age. Custom Home Elevator is ready to help clients reclaim their independence!



For more information on residential elevators in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio, visit https://www.customhomeelevator.com/home-elevators/.



Call 1.800.730.5438 for details.



About Custom Home Elevator & Lift Co., Inc.

Custom Home Elevator & Lift Co., Inc., founded in 2004, is a professional and experienced company that sells, installs, and services state-of-the-art home elevators, dumbwaiters, stairlifts, and wheelchair lifts for residential and commercial applications.