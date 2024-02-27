Custom Home Elevator Specializes in Used Stair Lifts in Newark, Ohio and Columbus, Indiana

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2024 --While most people consider buying a new stair lift, opting for a used one can offer several advantages. Many choose to use stair lifts primarily because of the substantial cost difference. Used stair lifts are often readily available due to quicker turnaround times, eliminating the wait for new unit production and installation. This is especially helpful for urgent mobility needs.



Reputable suppliers thoroughly inspect and recondition used stair lifts, ensuring they meet safety and performance standards. Many come with warranties for added peace of mind. Choosing a used stair lift keeps it out of landfills and gives it a second life, contributing to a more sustainable approach.



While used lifts may have shorter warranties than new ones, leading suppliers often offer coverage for parts and labor, providing peace of mind. Custom Home Elevator is one such supplier specializing in used stair lifts in Newark, OH, and Columbus, Indiana.



As a leading supplier in the industry, Custom Home Elevator offers a wide selection of used stair lifts that are reliable and affordable. Their team of experts ensures that each lift is thoroughly inspected and reconditioned to meet safety and performance standards. With their commitment to sustainability, choosing a used stair lift from Custom Home Elevator benefits the environment and provides peace of mind with their warranty coverage for parts and labor.



Depending on the customer's specific needs, Custom Home Elevator can provide personalized recommendations and assistance in choosing the used stair lift for their home or business. Additionally, their experienced technicians are available for installation and maintenance services, ensuring their customers a seamless and hassle-free experience.



Purchasing a used stair lift from Custom Home Elevator saves money and supports a local business that values customer satisfaction. With their extensive knowledge and expertise in the industry, Custom Home Elevator can offer valuable advice on maintenance and repairs, ensuring that the used stair lift continues to operate smoothly for years to come.



About Custom Home Elevator & Lift Co.

Custom Home Elevator & Lift Co., Inc., founded in 2004, is a professional and experienced company that sells, installs, and services state-of-the-art home elevators, dumbwaiters, stairlifts, and wheelchair lifts for residential and commercial applications.