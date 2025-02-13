Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2025 --When it comes to the kitchen cabinets in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, Miami, Miami Beach, FL, and the surrounding areas, many people have the mistaken idea that getting custom cabinets is out of reach for them. With Trimline Design Center they can help make custom kitchen cabinets not only affordable but also on point with the latest trends. From a specific color palette to different designs to even having the non-cabinet option in the kitchen, these custom kitchen cabinet trends will give homeowners plenty to consider. There are plenty of things to overwhelm clients, which is why working with a trusted partner in their team can help clients determine the best course of action. Contact them today to talk more about custom kitchen cabinets.



In some areas, they are seeing a trend of the anti-cabinet movement. Instead of having nice cabinets to store dishes and other things in, homeowners are moving toward having shelving that provides the same storage options but without the extra space needed for full cabinets. In other cases, homeowners want to keep their cabinets but to also have them be a bit more open. This can be accomplished with glass fronts to their custom kitchen cabinets.



Custom kitchen cabinet trends also feature cabinet hardware that makes a statement and begs to be noticed. Bright gold, chunky size, and other aspects to the hardware will make the whole room more unique and interesting. And if clients are looking for more space, consider utilizing floor to ceiling custom kitchen cabinets that provide homeowners with the additional height for more storage.



Another trend that remains popular for many is to have different colors for the upper custom kitchen cabinets as well as the lower cabinets. Often the lower cabinets are a darker color with the upper cabinets being a brighter or lighter color or shade. Having custom kitchen cabinets means that clients can customize the storage solutions inside of them as well. From having drawers with slots for pot lids to having easy access spice racks that are narrow and accessible from both sides, custom cabinets make a space much more functional.



Homeowners spend a lot of time in their kitchen in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, Miami, Miami Beach, FL, and the surrounding area, so why not have the room work for how the room is used? Custom kitchen cabinets from Trimline Design Center will transform the space to best serve the client, and custom kitchen cabinets help to elevate things even more. Contact them today to get started on custom kitchen cabinet plans.



About Trimline Design Center

Trimline Design Center has more than 50 years in the home remodeling industry and has been owned and operated by the same family for going on three generations. Visit their website at www.trimlinedesign.com for customer testimonials, recently completed projects, the design process, and more.