Oradell, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/03/2026 --When people talk about custom packing tape that can be used for a variety of industries, Lethal Performance is the poster child for such things. At Phoenix Tape & Supply, they have partnered with Lethal Performance for more than five years to supply them with their custom packing tape. The Lethal Performance brand has always stood for speed, quality, and attention-grabbing style, and they wanted this to translate to their packaging efforts, including having custom packing tape for all of their shipments. They didn't want to just seal up packages, they wanted to make a statement, and when customers see that distinctive packing tape on a box come to the door, customers know exactly what to expect from the contents of that package. Contact them today to get started on an attention-grabbing custom packing tape.



Lethal Performance had to shift their focus when the pandemic hit, and their ecommerce efforts were growing rapidly. Rather than continue with the plain packaging, their team wanted to have their package make a statement and to match the energy of their brand. Their choices included a yellow and black custom tape that is reminiscent of caution tape, which is a hard to miss color choice on packages. The other option was black, blue, and white tape that is bold and eye-catching.



Their team worked with designs to help save them money on their custom tape rolls so that they wouldn't have to spend the money on custom cylinders. While this might be out of the norm for other companies, this is what they do for all of their clients. In the end, they had 2 beautiful prints at a reasonable price.



It is one thing to have a new customer get their custom packing tape once, and it says a lot more when that new customer is a long-time partner because they continue to order their custom tape for many years. Lethal Performance is such a partner that has been getting their custom packing tape with them for five years and counting. Their customers feel the energy whenever they receive a package from them, and that happens time and time again with every order.



Many times, businesses need to pivot to take advantage of new opportunities, and partnering with a quality custom packing tape can help to make that transition easier and faster. Phoenix Tape & Supply will work with clients to create a custom packing tape that captures the brand and brings a smile to customers every time that they receive an order. Contact them today to become the next successful case study with custom packing tape.



About Phoenix Tape & Supply

Phoenix Tape & Supply provides affordable custom-printed tape to all-sized companies throughout their vast service area. They serve customers in a diverse range of industries, including e-commerce, automotive, distribution, electronics and manufacturing. This inclusive business model allows them to accommodate orders as small as one case for small businesses to larger skid quantities for large scale factories. Learn more at www.phoenix-tape.com.