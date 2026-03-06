Oradell, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2026 --When clients think about how custom packing tape is made, they usually only think of adding a color in a particular pattern. But there are other ways to get the job done, and these include options of reverse printing and seamless printing. At Phoenix Tape & Supply, they have been working with clients for nearly 40 years and have plenty of tricks to ensure that custom packing tape will look exactly how clients want it, capturing the brand and carrying it as an ambassador to all of their clients, order after order. Every client has different needs, and their team can help develop the right solution, pulling out different approaches like reverse printing and seamless printing to get the job done. Understanding these different options can open up a new world of opportunities and specialized packing tape printing. Contact their team today to learn more about how they can get a brand the recognition needed with all of the customers.



For many of the printing orders, they will take tape and then print colors on the tape that match the brand, logo, and other items to be added to the tape. However, sometimes the customer wants their tape to have a colorful background and the lettering in white. Starting with a white tape they then print the background instead of the logo. This process, called a reverse print, is a great way to get a vivid, eye-catching print.



This kind of print option can be used effectively to highlight text or graphics, and often the ink used has a contrasting color to the tape color for visually striking results. Reverse printing can also make things more readable, and the use of darker inks on a lighter tape color offers a fun twist on the traditional custom tape printing that normally is chosen.



Clients may notice that on some reverse print rolls there is a white seam. This is because the printing plate has a small gap that cannot be printed as the plate needs to be mounted to the print cylinder. Sometimes the printed design includes a design element in the plate gap, disguising it as a regular part of the print. If a seamless look is preferred, one way to go about having a seamless print on their custom tape is with a custom printing plate permanently mounted its own cylinder. This custom print cylinder gets reused every time another order is placed and provides that professional seamless look to the custom printed tape.



Where other tape companies might be stymied in how to get a design onto custom printed tape, techniques including reverse printing and seamless printing can be used to get the job done right.



