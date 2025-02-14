Oradell, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2025 --Most of the time when people think of getting their own custom printed packing tape, they are imagining a positive printing process where ink is applied to create the words or images desired. However, at Phoenix Tape & Supply, they know that there are ways to create stunning and effective custom packing tape utilizing the concept known as reverse printing, or negative printing. This means that the natural color of the tape is left exposed to create the words or graphics, while the rest of the tape is covered with the ink. While seemingly not the way to create what is wanted, in fact it is an ideal solution to many design ideas that clients have. Contact them today to have them work on a custom packing tape design and learn if a reverse print is the right option.



Clients might be thinking of a special application of custom packing tape where they want red lettering on a black background. The problem comes in where the tape doesn't come in black, so how can clients get what they want? Well, the tape desired may come in red, so instead of red ink on a black background, they will suggest a reverse print where the red tape color is left to create the lettering or design while the black ink covers the rest of the tape area. Thus, clients get what they want, just done in a different way.



A great example of this is the Amazon tape where the tape looks black and has brown lettering or designs on it. In reality, this is brown tape that is then reverse printed with black to fill in the gaps not needed for the design. Clients can also include another color to complement the brown tape and the black ink, such as blue. Reverse printing gets this unique design that stands out from their competitors.



Too many people only look at the tape colors and ink colors and look at in one way: to apply the ink color as the design against the tape color. It takes a mind shift to move to having the tape color be the design, with the ink color filling in the spaces that clients don't want to show. Effectively with being able to understand the reverse printing process, clients have now doubled what they might be able to do for a custom packing tape. Figure out what the design should look like, and then let their team help determine if reverse printing is the right solution to make it happen.



Creating the right custom packing tape for an organization is what Phoenix Tape & Supply has been doing for nearly 40 years. They offer several different kinds of packing tape to choose from, with a number of ink possibilities, and reverse printing provides a much larger set of options no matter what industry clients are in. Contact them today to discuss custom packing tape needs.



About Phoenix Tape & Supply

Phoenix Tape & Supply provides affordable custom-printed tape to all-sized companies throughout their vast service area. They serve customers in a diverse range of industries, including e-commerce, automotive, distribution, electronics and manufacturing. This inclusive business model allows them to accommodate orders as small as one case for small businesses to larger skid quantities for large scale factories. Learn more at www.phoenix-tape.com.