Oradell, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2026 --Businesses of all sizes and locations are looking for more ways in which to operate in a sustainable way without it becoming cost prohibitive. For many organizations, paper tape has been one way that they can move toward a more sustainable operation. At Phoenix Tape & Supply, they can help clients do one better with their custom printed paper tape. Not only will clients be using a more sustainable product for shipments, but they get to include branding on all of their packages, and they don't have to change the processes in order to do it. This is a win-win-win for businesses of all kinds, and it can also be a way to help differentiate a business from the competition. Contact them today to learn more about giving the eco-friendly custom printed paper tape a try.



Customer shipments not only carry the items that they purchased, but it also carries an opportunity to send a message, both to the customer as well as to anyone else that sees the packaging. Actually, clients are sending more than one message with custom branded paper tape. First, they are sending the message with the use of paper tape that they are trying to make more eco-friendly choices as a business, which is a benefit to everyone.



Second, they are sending the message of the brand with custom printed paper tape. That could include the logo, brand name, the coloring, or even a tagline. This message gets seen by many people on the way to the customer, meaning that it is like a traveling billboard that gets seen by many more people than just the customer. And the custom printed paper tape also helps to reinforce the brand in the customer's minds.



One of the benefits of utilizing custom printed paper tape is that clients can use it for promotional purposes. A QR code can lead customers to a website. Of if the company carries a wide variety of different brands, those brands can be featured on the tape. Clients are sealing up packages anyway, they might as well use the space to promote the business.



As people understand the impact that they have on the environment and not being a throwaway society, the use of paper tape should continue to grow because of its ability to be recycled along with the boxes. Phoenix Tape & Supply can help businesses create their own custom branded paper tape so that they can be both eco-friendly and marketing savvy. Contact them today to learn more and place a custom paper tape order.



About Phoenix Tape & Supply

Phoenix Tape & Supply provides affordable custom-printed tape to all-sized companies throughout their vast service area. They serve customers in a diverse range of industries, including e-commerce, automotive, distribution, electronics and manufacturing. This inclusive business model allows them to accommodate orders as small as one case for small businesses to larger skid quantities for large scale factories. Learn more at www.phoenix-tape.com.