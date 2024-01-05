Oradell, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/05/2024 --Utilizing custom-printed packaging tape is a useful way to brand a business's packages, but there are some important details that any business looking to get custom-printed tape should understand. Phoenix Tape & Supply has been assisting businesses for decades and will explain some of these differences that could make one option better than the other. Let their team provide clients with some important points with each of these tapes so they can have the right answer for any needs.



Phoenix Tape & Supply has had the benefit of working with thousands of different businesses and they each have their own unique logo. Sometimes the logo is big, bold and easy to see and read, while other times the logo is more intricate. Clients want these logos, whether larger or with finer details, to show up well on the tape. When it comes to the level of detail that a business needs, the kind of custom tape being chosen will definitely make a difference.



When a client has a simple design such as a basic business name or website URL, either custom-printed polypropylene tape or PVC custom-packing tape will do the job very well. However, if they have a more detailed image with small lettering or thin lines or they have a larger quantity of tape, clients will be better off with the custom-printed polypropylene tape. Polypropylene tape prints small details better and the printing plates can handle printing hundreds and thousands of rolls at a time. In these situations, choosing custom-printed polypropylene tape will result in a better overall outcome for their custom-printed tape.



While clients might think their job is done now, there are other important factors when it comes to choosing the right tape variety for custom-printed tape. Lest clients think that PVC tape is the lesser option, keep in mind that PVC tape comes in thicker versions than polypropylene tapes do, and that means that it is better at dealing with heavier shipments. PVC tape also is able to adhere to a greater variety of surfaces and will stick more aggressively than polypropylene.



There are a number of factors to consider when it comes to choosing a custom-printed tape from Phoenix Tape & Supply. Custom-printed polypropylene tape might give clients a clearer logo, but PVC custom-packing tape will handle the heavier packages and will grip whatever it is adhered to better. It is possible to receive sample rolls of either custom-printed polypropylene or custom-printed PVC to see which they prefer more. Contact Phoenix Tape & Supply today to get all of the details and place an order for custom packaging tape.



About Phoenix Tape & Supply

Phoenix Tape & Supply provides affordable custom-printed tape to all-sized companies throughout their vast service area. They serve customers in a diverse range of industries, including e-commerce, automotive, distribution, electronics, and manufacturing. This inclusive business model allows them to accommodate orders as small as one case for small businesses to larger skid quantities for large scale factories. Learn more at www.phoenix-tape.com.