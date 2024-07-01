Oradell, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2024 --Extra effort put into the packaging design of a product definitely gets noticed. When opening up the packaging it really becomes an experience in itself, and how everything unfolds for the recipient can reinforce their decision. Part of that experience can employ what might be a simple item: custom-printed packaging tape from Phoenix Tape & Supply. And this becomes even more important when coupled with an unboxing video. More than just a fad, unboxing videos provide people a glimpse into what they would receive if they got a specific product. And many times, this will be their first experience with that product or business, so why not make it as memorable as possible?



Often with unboxing videos viewers will get to see the initial packaging several times before it is opened. During this time the narrator will be talking about the purchase itself, their anticipation of receiving the item, and they will also be showing the package in the video for a while. When the custom-printed packaging tape is shown, potentially to hundreds if not thousands of people, it helps to reinforce the brand in people's minds and gives them an expectation of things to come.



When clients take the time to really anticipate how their custom-printed packaging tape will be used, as well as how a customer would receive it as well as perceive it, they can develop an impressive design for their custom-printed packaging tape. The colors being used, the font style used, how it looks with the rest of the packaging all play a part in the reception and impression by those customers.



Remember, with these unboxing videos it isn't just the person who received the product that needs to be impressed. It is all of the potential viewers of the video that will be experiencing some of the same emotions while they watch. They feel invested in the experience as well, and if things go well clients will have people praising the efforts and they will remember the brand and will likely see an increase in the demand for what they are offering. All from a simple custom-printed packaging tape.



Years ago, only the major aspects of the packaging were really thought about. Today, as organizations look for ways to make an impact no matter how small, the concept of using custom-printed packaging tape to 'complete' a package to a customer has taken on increasing importance. At Phoenix Tape & Supply, they understand this importance and will work with clients to create a beautiful roll of art that gets applied to every package being sent out. Contact them today to get started on custom-printed packaging tape.



About Phoenix Tape & Supply

Phoenix Tape & Supply provides affordable custom-printed tape to all-sized companies throughout their vast service area. They serve customers in a diverse range of industries, including e-commerce, fashion, cosmetics, personal health products, and others. This inclusive business model allows them to accommodate orders as small as one case for small businesses to larger skid quantities for large scale factories. Learn more at www.phoenix-tape.com.