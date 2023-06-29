Oradell, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2023 --Phoenix Tape & Supply, with more than 35 years' experience in helping businesses reinforce their brands with high-quality materials, can provide businesses with custom-printed packaging tape that they can use in unboxing videos to help reinforce the brand. Businesses can't predict if a video will go viral or where it will appear, but they can still influence viewers on any platform with their custom-printed packaging tape.



The production team has shipped out the company's products in the boxes sealed with the custom-printed packaging tape from Phoenix Tape & Supply to customers everywhere. For important product drops the marketing team probably created a video promoting the event. There is also a good chance that some customers will create unboxing videos of their own when they receive their orders. While they are recording, they will start with a close-up of the box as they open it. Having custom tape printed with the company's branding on it will put the company's marketing efforts front and center. It makes a great first impression for anyone watching the video and provides immediate advertising information on where the product come from.



These videos will be on social media platforms everywhere, and individuals who come across them will be able to learn about the company and their products. That's where it is important to utilize the custom printed packaging tape so that people will think of that business and no one else when it comes to wanting that product.



Brand building happens in a lot of different ways, and the more that a company can position themselves as the place to turn to, the better it is. Sometimes a company will not have control over how people find them, but they can increase the odds of people checking them out by controlling what they can with the use of custom-printed packaging tape, such as for unboxing videos.



Businesses might even have special messaging on the custom-printed packaging tape that they use for regular unboxing videos. They can even point this out in the video such as offering a discount if they use a code that appears on the custom-printed packaging tape that only appears in the video. This allows them to linger even longer on the brand name and logo in the video. Give the team at Phoenix Tape & Supply a call today to start exploring all of the possibilities that a business can take advantage of with their own custom-printed packaging tape.



About Phoenix Tape & Supply

Phoenix Tape & Supply provides affordable custom printed tape to all-sized companies throughout their vast service area. They serve customers in a diverse range of industries, including e-commerce, home furnishings, fashion, automotive, distribution, electronics and manufacturing. This inclusive business model allows them to accommodate orders as small as one case for small businesses to larger skid quantities for large scale factories. Learn more at www.phoenix-tape.com.