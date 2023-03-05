Oradell, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2023 --Phoenix Tape & Supply, with more than 35 years of experience in helping businesses reinforce their brands with high-quality materials, has elevated water activated tape to the next level by offering custom printed paper tape for organizations of all sizes. In a competitive environment that demands innovation, custom-printed paper tape can help organizations stand out from the crowd.



Often referred to as water-activated tape, paper tape has an adhesive that is activated when water is applied to the adhesive side of the tape. This causes the tape, which has a paper top, to adhere very well to the paper that makes up the cardboard box being sealed. In a way it is like fusing two pieces of paper together to form a single piece of paper. This creates a superior seal compared to normal packing tapes.



And while many other packing tape offer the ability to have a custom design on them, paper tape now also has this same feature where organizations can have their name and logo printed on rolls of paper tape. They now have added a security feature to the paper tape supply because only that organization will have this custom-printed paper tape, and that will prevent thieves from cutting through the paper tape as they have no replacement paper tape to reseal the package.



Of course, just like normal paper tape, custom-printed paper tape can easily be recycled along with the box that was used on to seal it shut. This is a much-appreciated feature that can also be noted for the customers who will appreciate the fact that the packing tape won't be going into a landfill or incinerated.



With the rise of ecommerce businesses and the need for enhanced security without undue costs, water activated paper tapes have become the preferred option for shippers all over the country. With this growth it means that ecommerce businesses also need a way to stand out, and custom-printed paper tape is a cost-effective option for brand reinforcement while enhancing the security inherent in paper tapes. Phoenix Tape & Supply has been at the forefront of supplying businesses of all sizes with their own custom-printed paper tape. Contact them today to learn more.



About Phoenix Tape & Supply

Phoenix Tape & Supply provides affordable custom packing tape to all-sized companies throughout their vast service area. They serve customers in a diverse range of industries, including e-commerce, automotive, distribution, electronics and manufacturing. This inclusive business model allows them to accommodate orders as small as one case for small businesses to larger skid quantities for large scale factories. Learn more at www.phoenix-tape.com.