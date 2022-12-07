Oradell, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2022 --Phoenix Tape & Supply, with more than 35 years of experience in helping businesses reinforce their brands with high-quality materials, offers custom printed tape for businesses of any and all kinds. Most businesses are just looking for the right packaging tape that will keep the box closed until it arrives at the destination. But doing this is missing out on a great opportunity to advertise and market your company's brand with custom printed tape. At Phoenix Tape & Supply, they specialize in helping businesses stand out from the crowd with custom printed tape, no matter what the business is.



If clients are shipping cold or frozen items, normal packaging tape just won't do as it will have trouble adhering to the cardboard that is near or below the freezing temperature. This is where the hi-tack freezer tape is important for proper sealing of these cold boxes. And with the custom printed tape option, clients can help to remind recipients about the contents of the box and that it needs to be refrigerated or kept frozen until use.



In some cases, a business needs to have a packaging tape that is stronger than normal to help secure heavier loads and keep them from tearing. When clients utilize the custom filament tape, they can now brand all of the shipments they make with a business name, logo, contact information or anything else wanted. When clients need the added strength from filament tape, use it as an opportunity to reinforce the brand with custom filament tape.



Reinforced paper tape is often the preferred packaging tape in many different instances because it maintains good adhesion in a wide range of temperatures. Paper tape is incredibly strong due to its reinforcing threads and it does not stretch like PVC tape and other tapes can do. Custom printed paper tape is a great option that offers companies an opportunity to market their business as packages are in transit, while at the same time offering tampering evidence as no one else would have the same custom paper tape.



No matter what kind of tape clients need for their business, from the hi-tack freezer tape to paper tape as well as our PVC and polypropylene tapes, having custom printed tape offers an easy and inexpensive way to advertise and market their brand while also making their packages tamper-resistant.. With the variety of different packaging tapes, they can help clients protect their packages while marketing the business at the same time.



Phoenix Tape & Supply is ready to provide their expertise for any business and supply them with their own custom printed tape and will also include free shipping on customer orders.



About Phoenix Tape & Supply

Phoenix Tape & Supply provides affordable custom shipping tape to all-sized companies throughout their vast service area. They serve customers in a diverse range of industries, including e-commerce, automotive, distribution, electronics, and manufacturing. This inclusive business model allows them to accommodate orders as small as one case for small businesses to larger skid quantities for large scale factories. Learn more at www.phoenix-tape.com.