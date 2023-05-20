Oradell, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/20/2023 --Phoenix Tape & Supply, with more than 35 years of experience in helping businesses reinforce their brands with high quality materials, offers a wide range of custom printed tapes that can be used in a number of different industries. At Phoenix Tape & Supply, they have worked with businesses of all sizes to provide them with high-quality custom printed tape that does marketing, provides important messages, as well as having people take action and more. It isn't just tape, and custom printed tape isn't a luxury – it's a necessity.



There are many reasons why clients should have custom printed tape for their business rather than just the plain tape that they may have been using for years. Custom printed tape is much more cost-effective when compared to having custom printed boxes where they need dozens of sizes rather than the single roll of custom printed tape. This custom tape can also convey important messages about a business, the contents of the package, and more. Clients can also remind people of their website and even use a QR code to get people to take action and re-order.



Phoenix Tape & Supply can readily do custom printed tape with the polypropylene tape that is so common for packaging tapes. This is pretty common, and many places do this, but they are just getting started with the options. They also feature hi-tack freezer tape that can be custom printed. If clients are packing refrigerated or frozen products, this kind of tape is required to keep packages sealed.



Sometimes clients might need shipping tape that can stand up to heavier loads. This is where PVC tape is so important because PVC tape is so incredible strong. They can do custom printed PVC tape to keep a brand in front of people no matter how heavy the box gets.



Phoenix Tape & Supply also offers custom printed paper tape for those that prefer this option when sealing their packages. So, where others might only offer one or two options for the kind of tape that they will custom print, Phoenix Tape & Supply offers a full range of tape kinds that covers all manner of industries and needs. With the variety of different packaging tapes, they can help clients protect their packages while marketing the business at the same time. Contact Phoenix Tape & Supply today to learn more and get started on making custom printed tape.



About Phoenix Tape & Supply

Phoenix Tape & Supply provides affordable custom printed tape to all-sized companies throughout their vast service area. They serve customers in a diverse range of industries, including e-commerce, automotive, distribution, electronics and manufacturing. This inclusive business model allows them to accommodate orders as small as one case for small businesses to larger skid quantities for large scale factories. Learn more at www.phoenix-tape.com.