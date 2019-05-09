Custom Solar Builds Brings in Quality Solar Panels for Sale in Glendale and Chandler, Arizona

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2019 --With solar panels becoming a popular option, many business owners and homeowners are striving to exploit the advantages it holds. According to a study, the U.S. solar market grew 76% in 2012. Today, solar use has become a norm, thanks to the introduction of individual solar panels.



Adding solar panels to the home can bring in monthly savings of well above $100 in many states. Solar purchase power agreements (PPAs) and solar leasing are certain advantages that have made it possible for homeowners to go solar for little or no money down.



The most significant advantage of buying a home with solar panels is the lower electricity costs. Moreover, it also increases the valuation of the house on the market. According to a study conducted by National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), homes with solar panels sell 20% faster and for 17% more money.



Besides, the use of solar panels also reduces U.S dependency on foreign energy as well. As the fact remained that the world would inevitably run out of oil, coal, and natural gas, an alternative source of energy had to be found. Over the years, a lot of research has been conducted to figure out the possibilities and potentials of solar energy, and this is because the gradual depletion of natural resources is harming the environment.



Custom Solar Builds is a company that brings in quality solar panels for sale in Glendale and Chandler, Arizona. The products they offer are not only designed to lower the carbon footprint but also generate cash in the pocket. They assess the best solar solutions that meet both residential and commercial needs.



The professionals are all certified and licensed, and they make sure that the system is maintained with the highest quality of care and expertise.



For more information on a solar installation in Gilbert and Glendale, Arizona, visit https://www.customsolarbuilds.com/solar-installation-solar-panel-cost-phoenix-chandler-tempe-scottsdale-goodyear-az.



About Custom Solar Builds

Custom Solar Builds does things a little bit differently. By carefully selecting the best performing panels, they provide added value to their customers, providing convenience, and making the earth cleaner.