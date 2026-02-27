Oradell, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2026 --Businesses are always on the lookout for ways to get their brand name and/or logo in front of as many people as possible. Business signs get the attention of passersby, business cards are good to hand out for a personal connection, but the team at Phoenix Tape & Supply has been helping organizations for decades with another option that gets results. Using custom printed packaging tape helps to increase brand visibility and it doesn't require a whole change in what clients are already doing. The simplicity of incorporating custom tape into the daily routine makes this a no-brainer for any business or organization. They also make ordering and reordering easy. Contact them today to learn more about all of the different tape varieties clients can have customized with their brand, logo, and more.



When people order items online to have them delivered, they are expecting a bland box that arrives in a few days. Clients are able to set their business apart from the rest with custom tape being used to seal up packages. Upon receipt, the customer will immediately recognize the brand and remember what they ordered. The combination of the color of the tape along with the colors used for the brand name and logo provide a way to stand out and make a package one that they look forward to opening.



And while many businesses are happy to stop at using their brand name and colors on the packaging tape, they are missing other opportunities. Custom shipping tape can be used to convey important information, such as marking the box to ensure that everyone handling it knows that it is fragile, or that it must sit a certain way. Clients may also use the custom tape for an annual sales code.



What started as a trend several years ago continues to make waves today, and that is the presence of unboxing videos. When people make their unboxing videos, from clothes to electronics and more, they want to let people know where things come from. The custom tape can be featured in these videos, helping to reach more people who want to know more about the business. Plain packing tape is boring and unattractive, but custom tape is exciting and noteworthy.



When an organization is looking for ways to boost their brand visibility, opting to use custom printed packing tape from Phoenix Tape & Supply is a great way to accomplish this. It helps packages to stand out from the rest, it gets people excited for what is inside, and it doesn't disrupt the existing processes for fulfilling orders. Contact them today to get started on a new custom tape order.



About Phoenix Tape & Supply

Phoenix Tape & Supply provides affordable custom-printed tape to all-sized companies throughout their vast service area. They serve customers in a diverse range of industries, including e-commerce, automotive, distribution, electronics and manufacturing. This inclusive business model allows them to accommodate orders as small as one case for small businesses to larger skid quantities for large scale factories. Learn more at www.phoenix-tape.com.