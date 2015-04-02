Custom Virginia T-Shirt Design Company Offering Summer Camp Specials

Woodbridge, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/02/2015 --With summer break quickly approaching, All Star Sports is preparing to offer deep discounts with summer camp T-shirt promotions. The custom T-shirt company, which specializes in sports and team apparel, is announcing the launch of summer camp specials. T-shirts for summer camps can now be ordered for 25% off original pricing.



Particularly useful for churches, summer camps, group field trips, and day schools, custom T-shirts from All Star Sports are an affordable option for organizations seeking a unified look. When asked about the reason behind the promotion, All Star Sports president Brian Dull commented, "We aim to meet our customers' needs as they change, and summer program apparel is a cost-effective way to outfit large groups."



The current promotion is available for T-shirts in any color and size. Adorned with an organization's logo for each location, summer camp shirts are being discounted to $6.25 each from their original price of $8.25. All Star Sports' minimum order for custom shirts is 50, but the company is sweetening the deal by reducing the per-piece pricing to $5.75 for orders of more than 50 shirts.



Mr. Dull further expressed the company's desire to help community organizations succeed, "Summer programs make a world of difference in children's lives and we, as an organization, value the work they do." For this reason, All Star Sports' executive leadership decided to make custom apparel available at an affordable rate during the summer season. Camp, school, and church administrators are encouraged to take advantage of All Star Sports' limited-time event.



At the discounted rate, custom T-shirts offer an inexpensive clothing option for seasonal groups of any size. Certain specifications, such as artwork, extended sizes, or light ink on dark fabric are available for an additional fee. In an effort to further the company's commitment to supporting community groups and organizations, All Star Sports will hold the promotional event beginning in spring, which will allow time for order placement and fulfillment before summer break.



About All Star Sports

For over 25 years, All Star Sports has been providing sporting goods, screen printing, embroidery, team outfitters, and more. Located in Woodbridge, Virginia, All Star Sports happily serves customers with team uniforms and equipment, as well as corporate and business apparel, and always strives to meet their customers' expectations. For more information, please visit: AllStarSportsInfo.com.