When redesigning a room for family and friends to enjoy, as a space for movies, music, and fun, turn to Trimline Design Center. One way to create an intimate space, that will be used by the entire family, is to build a custom wall unit, incorporating all the favorite entertainment items. The perfect custom wall unit can be built for each family to include a large screen television, an amazing sound system with surround sound, and shelves for books, trophies, and photos. Wires can be hidden inside that closed cabinets, offering a clean, modern look.



Trimline Design Center has been in business since 1964, although under a different name. The founder, Lester Collins first started Trimline Cabinetry and sold only laminate cabinetry. As time passed, Collins realized that customers were looking for more than laminate cabinets and decided to instead carry quality manufactured and custom made to order wood cabinetry. With this change in product, brought new customers who were open to the idea of installing wood cabinetry instead of laminate. In 1976, the company moved locations, and Trimline Design Center was born. Once the move took place the family joined Lester and now three generations later, the company has grown to provide new and custom kitchens, kitchen cabinets, bathrooms, offices, wall units, laundry rooms, and more.



Whatever style custom wall unit is chosen, the designers at Trimline Design Center can create the look desired. Take the time to visit the showroom to decide on finishes, door styles, hardware, and custom cabinets. Then a team member will visit the home to take measurements, to make sure there is enough space for the planned custom wall unit. Once the measurements are taken, the design for the unit is completed and the custom pieces will be ordered. Our team will prepare the room and when the custom wall unit pieces arrive, the custom wall unit will be created for the family to enjoy for years to come. For more information visit www.trimlinedesign.com.



Known for custom and manufactured cabinetry, Trimline Design Center has been catering to clientele for more than 50 years. From laminated cabinets to manufactured and custom cabinetry, the company has done it all in the industry. This family business has always been focused on creating rooms families will love.