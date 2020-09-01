Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/01/2020 --What better way to bring the family together than having a custom wall unit in the home, as a place where family can gather and spend time. Custom wall units can vary from very detailed, with many cabinets and shelves to a more minimalistic approach, with fewer shelves. Regardless of the style chosen, the designers at Trimline Design center will work to bring the chosen design to life. Customers from Miami, Coral Gables, Key Largo, Pinecrest, and the surrounding areas, know that to get the best custom wall unit, which has all the cabinetry and shelving desired, visiting Trimline Design Center is a must.



Whether a contemporary, traditional, or classic style is wanted, the designers at Trimline Design Center will help bring the custom wall unit to life. The designer will sit and speak with each client and design a custom wall unit, on paper. Once the look of the custom wall unit is decided, then the designer will walk around the showroom with the client to understand which cabinets, handles, lighting, and shelving is desired. When the client has determined which style and color they would like, the designer will take notes. Before ordering can begin, the designer will visit the home in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Kendall, Coral Gables, and the surrounding areas, and measure the space available for the custom wall unit. Once the designer is done measuring, the work begins, to make the perfect custom wall unit.



Trimline Design Center's goal is to make a unique, custom wall unit, which will become the home base in Miami, Coral Gables, Key Largo, Pinecrest, and the surrounding areas. Creating a space where friends and family can get together and enjoy spending time with each other is the goal. Creating a custom wall unit, featuring audio storage, a video monitor, TV, or shelving, it will provide hours of fun and entertainment. For more information on custom wall units call 305-666-7609, or visit www.trimlinedesign.com.



About Trimline Design Center

Trimline Design Center began as a cabinet company founded by Lester Collins. As the years passed, Lester realized that he needed to transition to higher quality manufactured and made-to-order wood cabinetry. Since 1976, Trimline Design Center has called South Dixie Highway in Pinecrest, Florida, home. They have been serving residents of South Florida with top quality cabinetry, lighting, countertops, and more.