Custom Windows Plus Adds French Doors to Their Offerings for Patio Doors in Appleton and Eau Claire

Gillett, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2017 --The very concept of French doors is the beauty. They bring elegance, class and a timeless appeal that has the power to change the look of any home. Patios are one of the best places in a residential property that promises luxury and relaxation. After a hard day's work, sitting under the starry sky on the patio is the best way to say goodbye to all the tiredness. A beautiful patio deserves a nice looking door, and French doors from Custom Windows Plus does the justice. They have a good collection of Patio Doors in Appleton and Eau Claire to which they have added French doors. Homeowners looking forward to installing something that does not spell ordinary and mundane can consider French Doors for a change.



Custom Windows Plus is a family owned and operated business, and they have been serving their clients in Appleton, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, Gillett, Green Bay, Oshkosh, Stevens Point and other areas for a long time. Being a local company, they understand the needs of their clients well, and that has helped them to replenish their inventory from time to time with just what is required. Clients too can look forward to a personalized service that is so hard to come across in other big box stores. When one decides to install patio doors or vinyl windows in Oshkosh and Stevens Point, they do not have to worry about the quality, time or pricing. They are thoroughly professional with their work and believes in offering a one-to-one solution to their clients. Voice over the phone is not what they offer to their clients. Rather they offer real interaction.



They handle everything, from one's initial inquiry to installation and future adjustments. They are mindful of their client's query and takes the pain in answering all the questions. They are accountable for the satisfaction of their clients. The patio doors from Custom Windows Plus comes with a lot of features like they are composed of maintenance-free u-PVC vinyl, custom made to the door opening, comes with fusion-welded corners for structural integrity, flaunts an energy-efficient multiple hollow chamber design, has key lock option available for added security, comes with Steel bar reinforced vinyl sashes and are all Energy Star certified.



Call 920-855-6555 for more details.



About Custom Windows Plus

Custom Windows Plus is a one stop destination for options in patio doors in Appleton and Eau Claire. They also offer a great selection in replacement window options.