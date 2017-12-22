Custom Windows Plus in Green Bay and Wausau Gets Praised for Their Bay Windows

Gillett, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2017 --There is no doubt that bay windows are beautiful. They make an impression and have been winning hearts for a long time. Homes with space to spare for installing this beautiful window must not lose the chance of doing so. Windows are an important part of any property, be it commercial or residential; windows are the eyes to catch a slice of the world. It is not only for the aesthetics, but windows are crucial for letting natural light and air into the rooms. Bay and bow windows are a beautiful addition to one's property, and Custom Windows Plus has a great collection to offer.



Custom Windows Plus offers replacement windows in Green Bay and Appleton and they are manufactured in the USA and is backed by their Lifetime Limited Warranty. Moreover, Custom Windows Plus offers windows that are Energy Star Certified. This means they are independently tested, verified and then certified by the National Fenestration Rating Council for meeting strict energy efficiency guidelines established by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This ensures that clients get a window that lowers their energy bills.



One will surely be impressed by the selection of bow and bay windows in Green Bay and Wausau that comes from Custom Windows Plus. These beautiful windows are made using double window fusion-welded corners and can be custom fit to any opening for easy installation, reducing the time and saving one money. The fusion welded corners promise structural integrity, and they are composed of maintenance free u-PVC vinyl.



Apart from bay windows, Custom Windows Plus also offers a wide range of options in their replacement window range that includes awning windows, slider windows, casement windows, double hung windows and more. They also offer different replacement doors.



Call 800-689-6143 for more details.



About Custom Windows Plus

Custom Windows Plus offers a wide range of replacement doors and windows in Green Bay and Appleton and other areas for more than 40 years. All their products are quality built and time-tested.