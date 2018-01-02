Custom Windows Plus Offers Superior Casement Windows in Wausau and Eau Claire

Gillett, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/02/2018 --A side mounted window that operates on hinges may take the weight of the glass away from the sash and distribute it evenly focusing on the center, but unfortunately not many are convinced of its efficacy. The family operated business of Custom Windows Plus has managed to convince many of their clients of the advantages that they would be able to enjoy by opting for quality casement windows in Wausau and Eau Claire.



People who take pains in maintaining a beautiful garden are overjoyed to find the beautiful casement windows available at Custom Windows Plus. Installing these helps them to enjoy the lovely view when their garden is awash with flowers and greenery. The windows can be opened fully thereby letting the great outdoors inside. An ideal way to enjoy a sun-filled afternoon without having to go out of the rooms. Sure, many individuals are worried about the safety of their children and choose to overlook the benefits. This company assures them by fitting the windows with safety guards as well as bug screens to make this beautiful opening worthwhile.



The materials provided by Custom Windows Plus are not only the best but extremely sturdy as well. Casement windows do not include strips of metals and wood also known as muntins that often lose their sheen with time affecting the aesthetics adversely. It is therefore preferred by many homeowners who do not want to spend exorbitantly on maintenance.



Call 715-845-6555 for additional information on other choices in windows in Green Bay and Appleton.



About Custom Windows Plus

Custom Windows Plus offers the best possible doors and windows in Wisconsin. This family owned business has been around for 40 years and has earned an enviable reputation for its quality products and services.