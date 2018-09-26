Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2018 --The report "Customer Data Platform Market By Type (Engagement, Analytics and Access) – Global Forecast to 2025", issued by Crystal Market Research, the market has come across substantial development in the recent years and is projected to grow significantly over the forecast period.



Customer Data Platform Market By Type, Component, Delivery Mode, Enterprise Size, Application and Vertical - Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025: Industry Outlook

Customer Data Platform (CDP) is a management system that is marketer based. Customer Data Platform (CDP) system generates a unified & persistent database of customers which is available to various other systems. The customer data is collected from various sources, and then it is cleaned & combined for creating a single profile of the particular customer. Then this structured information of the customers is provided to other systems of marketing. Customer Data Platform (CDP) is a system that is providing real-time segmentation for the purpose of marketing at personalize level. The use of Customer Data Platform (CDP) is growing due to rising number of marketing firms across the globe that need customer data to marketing products at personalized level, rising investment in new startup firms, more technological development, etc. Therefore, the Customer Data Platform Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Customer Data Platform Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.



Global Customer Data Platform Market: Competitive Analysis

The increasing investment in research and development by the players is triggering competition in the global Customer Data Platform market.



The leading players in the market are;

SessionM

Salesforce

Fospha

SAS Institute

Ensighten

Oracle

Reltio

SAP

Amperity

Nice

mParticle

Adobe

Lytics

Tealium

Ascent360

BlueConic

The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.



The strategic mergers and acquisitions among the players of the global Customer Data Platform market are leading to the expansion of this market.



Global Customer Data Platform Market: Segmentation Overview

The global Customer Data Platform Market is based on segment;

Customer Data Platform Market, By Type

Engagement

Analytics

Access



Customer Data Platform Market, By Component:

Services

Solutions



Customer Data Platform Market, By Delivery Mode:

On-Premises

Cloud



Customer Data Platform Market, By Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)



Customer Data Platform Market, By Application:

Security Management

Customer Data Platform Marketing Data Segmentation

Customer Engagement & Retention

Personalized Recommendation

Campaign Management

Predictive Analytics

Other Applications



Customer Data Platform Market, By Vertical:

Healthcare & Life Sciences

BFSI

Automobile

Retail & e-Commerce

Energy & Utilities

Media & Entertainment

Travel & Hospitality

IT & Telecommunication

Other Verticals



Global Customer Data Platform Market: Regional Insights

On a global front, the Customer Data Platform Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA). North American region is dominating the Customer Data Platform Market due to presence of number of key players in this region. Asia Pacific region will showcase highest growth rate in the forecasted time span.



Key Topics Covered of Global Customer Data Platform Market:

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights



Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. SWOT Analysis



Chapter 4. Market Analysis by Regions



Chapter 5. Customer Data Platform Market, By Type



Chapter 6. Customer Data Platform Market, By Component



Chapter 7. Customer Data Platform Market, By Delivery Mode



Chapter 8. Customer Data Platform Market, By Enterprise Size



Chapter 9. Customer Data Platform Market, By Application



Chapter 10. Customer Data Platform Market, By Vertical



Chapter 11. Customer Data Platform Market, By Region



Chapter 12. Company Profiles



Chapter 13. Global Customer Data Platform Market Competition, by Manufacturer



Chapter 14. Customer Data Platform Market Forecast (2018-2025)



…Read Full Table of Contents



