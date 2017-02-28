Customers Avail of Free Delivery with Every Order of Roller Banners Uk's Pop Up Stands

Eastleigh, Hampshire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2017 --At Roller Banners UK, the emphasis has always been on quality combined with affordability. And this is one major reason why Roller Banners UK remains one of the leading suppliers of different kinds of displays and banners for use in exhibitions, trade shows, various events, and other promotional campaigns.



For those looking for the best pop up stands on the market today, Roller Banners UK is an obvious choice. For one, its pop up exhibition stands are made of the highest quality material, coupled with a lightweight style and design which makes it easy to transport to any venue. Roller Banners UK explains further: "Our pop up exhibition stands are a high quality, lightweight display stand, designed for use at exhibitions or trade shows. The stand is supplied with everything you need to easily and quickly set up straight out the box. Supplied with high quality printed graphics, pop up frame, hard wheeled carry case, printed case wrap and two lights – the full and complete package – you won't need to select any optional extras!"



But what's more, Roller Banners UK offers free delivery for each and every order of its pop up stands. This is a welcome bonus for customers who are looking for an ideal service. Along with free delivery, Roller Banners UK makes a promise to have the stand despatched in as little as three working days – so even if it's a last-minute order and request, Roller Banners UK can definitely follow through.



The price for Roller Banners UK's pop up stands is budget-friendly as well. A standard pop up stand in a 3 x 1 size is available for only £390, excluding VAT. For bigger sizes, such as 3 x 2, 3 x 3, or 3 x 4, Roller Banner UK's prices are also highly competitive and give complete value for money. This is especially since the pop up stands can be used over and over again.



When it comes to pop up stands, customers certainly get a great deal with Roller Banners UK, with its high quality materials and graphics, affordable prices, fast turnaround times, and free delivery.



About Roller Banners UK

Roller Banners UK is a renowned printing service provider specialising in flyer and banner printing, pop up exhibition stand printing, outdoor banner and flag printing, and more. To know more about its pop up stand printing service, visit the website.