Customers Avail of Up to 920 in Savings for Aqualux Shower Cabins at JT Spas

Larne, Northern Ireland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2017 --More and more homeowners are opting for compact and efficient shower cabins and enclosures for their homes. And the pricing of such units need not be expensive, either – as proven by suppliers like JT Spas.



JT Spas is a bathroom products supplier in the UK, famous for its many discounts and special offers. The company has been able to work closely with some of the premier manufacturers in the UK and beyond (including Hudson Reed, Jupiter Showering, Aqualux, Royce Morgan, Insignia, Aqualux, and more) and this has enabled JT Spas to offer some exclusive deals and discounts for its customers.



One such exclusive deal and discount is the offer on a specific range of Aqualux shower cabins. At JT Spas, customers can purchase the popular Aqualux Quadrant Hydro Shower Enclosure Cabin, measuring 900mm by 900mm, for a mere £499.00 – down from its regular retail price of £1419 in other shops, which means that customers are getting an exclusive £920.00 discount.



Quadrant shower enclosures are more popular than ever since they allow homeowners to save precious space in their bathrooms, yet they are still comfortable to move around in. These corner enclosures are often equipped with some outstanding features as well, which include such features as hydro jets, hand-held showers, monsoon rain shower heads, and more.



The Aqualux Quadrant Hydro Shower Enclosure Cabin, for instance, comes with an overhead monsoon rain shower, but it is also equipped with a total of four body hydro jets as well as a hand-held shower. The glass for the sliding door which comes with the modular unit is 6 millimetres in thickness, and it is also tempered safety glass for enhanced safety and protection. In addition, the glass back panels are also 6mm thick, with a frosted design.



The unit also comes with a roof, a shower tray, walls, and a drainage kit. Customers can also choose to have a water softener with their Aqualux Hydro Shower Enclosure, which is electronic and computerised. As JT Spas further explains, "Little Plumber is a compact, computerised electronic water softener which will descale your existing system, prevent new scale forming and save you money from the moment it is installed. Your water will also feel softer so no need for a traditional water softener."



