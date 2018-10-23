Customers Can Invest in Comfort and Security at SecureHomeSurveillance.com

Albany, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2018 --George is excited to announce the creation and launch of his new website, https://SecureHomeSurveillance.com. The website is designed to be a resource for customers looking for information and products for home protection, personal protection and surveillance equipment. Customers searching for home protection will find a thorough selection of alarms, including wireless home security systems and sirens, as well as reliable hardware like door braces and padlocks. In personal protection, the website offers a huge variety of devices, including personal alarms, pepper spray, stun guns, tasers and LED lights for easy visibility. Of course, the website also boasts a robust selection of surveillance cameras and accessories for home owners and renters, like dashcams, replacement SD cards, hidden HD cameras and much more.



When George launched SecureHomeSurveillance.com in October 2018, he had a vision of creating a one-stop shop for anyone searching for better surveillance and protection for themselves and their families. As a homeowner with his own home surveillance system, he appreciates the comfort of knowing who is at the door. He is excited to help customers make decisions about their own security and surveillance options that are specific to their needs and to the laws and regulations in their home state; the website will actually notify customers if there are any restrictions in their region on the product they are purchasing.



As SecureHomeSurveillance.com continues to grow and mature, customers will be able to find products that are on the cutting edge of what is available in the industry. George is dedicated to providing both personal protection devices and home systems that are affordable and accessible to everyone.



More information about the website and the products can be found on the website's companion blog, https://SecureHomeSurveillanceBlog.com. The blog offers posts that will help customers make purchasing decisions, including product reviews and more.



