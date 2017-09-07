Customers Easily Select by Pole, Current Rating, and More for MCBs at Expert Electrical

Rochdale, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2017 --Shopping for electrical products and items online has been made much easier by companies like Expert Electrical. For those looking for high quality miniature circuit breakers, Expert Electrical offers an easy selection process by pole, tripping curve, current rating, and more.



Miniature circuit breakers offer a host of advantages for both commercial and residential properties as well as industrial properties. With the right MCB, any business or residential premises can benefit from enhanced protection and the safety of those who are in the property as well as the safety of one's assets and belongings in case of an overload or short circuit.



Expert Electrical can easily say that it has one of the most extensive selections of electrical products available, ranging from fuses to lamps and tubes, industrial plugs and sockets, power supplies and transformers, isolators, sensors and safety products, tools, commercial lighting products, and more. But for those who are seeking the highest quality miniature circuit breakers, Expert Electrical has the answer as well.



One of its most popular products when it comes to miniature circuit breakers is the Chint miniature circuit breaker, which is now available for as low as £2.64 on the Expert Electrical website. The regular retail price of the same product is £5.86, so at £2.64, customers can avail of additional savings by as much as 55%.



But Expert Electrical makes it even easier for customers to shop for their preferred miniature circuit breaker by giving customers clear options when it comes to poles, current ratings, tripping curves, and breaking capacities. At the Expert Electrical Chint miniature circuit breaker page, customers will immediately be able to choose their miniature circuit breaker in four easy steps. Step 1 is the selection of the pole, which comes in single, double, triple, or four-pole selections. Step 2 is the selection of the current rating, which is available from 1 Amp to 4 Amp and from 6 Amp and 10 Amp, 16 Amp, 20 Amp, 25 Amp, 32 Amp, 40 Amp, 50 Amp, and 63 Amp. Once customers have selected the pole and the current rating, they can then select their preferred tripping curve, which ranges from B type to C type and D type. Afterwards, step 4 is the selection of the miniature circuit breaker's breaking capacity, which is either 6kA or 10kA.



Expert Electrical also offers free delivery to customers in the mainland whose orders exceed £102 (including VAT), and it offers a free return policy within 30 days as well.



About Expert Electrical

Expert Electrical is an established supplier of electrical products in the UK. The company offers an extensive and affordable selection of miniature circuit breakers.



To learn more about its products, visit the website.