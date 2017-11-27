Customers Share More Positive Reviews on Expert Electrical Products and Services

Rochdale, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/27/2017 --At Expert Electrical, customers can easily browse through one of the most extensive selections of electrical products around, and all these products are offered with competitive pricing as well. From cables and cable accessories to industrial plugs and sockets, commercial lighting products, miniature circuit breakers, and more, Expert Electrical has it all – and customers are all praise.



Expert Electrical has a service that distinguishes itself from other suppliers of lighting products in the UK: customers who have questions or concerns can easily contact the company and speak with an electrical expert who can guide them in their selection and buying decisions. Expert Electrical's motto says it all: "A panel of experts await your call."



This kind of service and attention to detail has made Expert Electrical one of the most popular suppliers of electrical products in the country. Combined with a fast delivery service and free deliveries on orders over £102 (including VAT), as well as free returns within the first 30 days, Expert Electrical does a lot to enhance its customers' satisfaction. Customers are exceedingly happy, as evidenced by their most recent reviews.



One customer, Rod Rawnsley-Gurd, has given Expert Electrical 5 stars in his customer review and states, "Great range of products, great prices and good delivery time considering we are an export customer." Another customer, Cliff, who ordered Chint products, attests, "Good website and easy to order. Good selection of Chint stuff. Best to order over the free postage threshold." Cliff gave Expert Electrical 5 stars as well.



Nigel Somerset is yet one more customer who has something positive to say: "Excellent supplier of electrical components with 1st class customer service. I will be doing repeat business with this company and would recommend this company to anyone." A. Parkes, another customer, also has positive comments: "Excellent all round…great product range with an easily navigable website, very competitive pricing and impressive delivery. What stands out most is the customer service, we had one item damaged in transit, without hesitation it was re-ordered and replaced. Highly recommended, keep up the good work."



But perhaps another customer, Wayne Miller, says it best: "Bought a number of bulbs from Expert Electrical, and when one of them went faulty a few months later, they replaced it without hesitation! It wasn't an expensive replacement…but the no quibble response and friendly emails were really nice. Customer service is key, and these guys seemed to have cracked it! Will definitely use again."



