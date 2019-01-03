Customers Shopping EcoEssentialShop.com Know That the Earth Comes First

Clayton, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/03/2019 --Entrepreneur Kristi is proud to announce the launch of her new online venture, https://EcoEssentialShop.com. This new retail experience provides customers a convenient one-stop shop for environmentally friendly household products. Home owners looking for safe and natural cleaning products can shop for bathroom and kitchen cleaners and soaps, laundry detergent, biodegradable garbage and compost bags, air fresheners and more. When it comes to health and beauty products, the website offers a quality selection of body soaps, essential oils, massage oils and many other supplies for self-care. The eco-friendly supplements on the website that promote health include vitamins, allergy relief, cold and flu care, energy supplements and much more; customers can shop for natural remedies for many common health concerns. The name brands on the website are from companies that customers know and trust, including Field Day, Natural Value, Aura Cacia, Bee and Flower, Nature's Secret and many more.



EcoEssentialShop.com was conceived in June 2018 as a place where shoppers could enjoy a customer-friendly experience while shopping for all of the environmentally safe products that they need for their homes. The inspiration to create the website came to Kristi from her own deep commitment to environmentally sound practices, encouraged by her desire to make sure that her children and grandchildren can grow up on a beautiful planet. Kristi's thirty years in customer service, combined with her dedication to the best products at affordable prices, has created a website that customers will enjoy shopping.



The selection of products on the website will continue to grow to accommodate the wide variety of customers looking for ecologically responsible cleaners, health supplies and supplements. EcoEssentialShop.com will always provide the very latest products from new and established brands, all at prices that customers can afford.



More information about the website can be found on the newly-created blog, https://EcoEssentialBlog.com. The blog provides more product information, product reviews and much more.



About EcoEssentialShop.com

EcoEssentialShop.com is a division of KLB Unlimited Solutions, LLC, a company owned and operated by Kristi, a customer service expert and web entrepreneur.



Kristi Burris

https://EcoEssentialShop.com