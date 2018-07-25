Customers Will Find Only the Best Quality Belts and Buckles at TimberwolfBelts.com

Plymouth, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2018 --David is excited to announce the creation and launch of his new website, https://TimberwolfBelts.com. This website was launched in April 2018 with the simple but ambitious mission to sell affordable, high-quality ratchet belts and buckles. Customers visiting the website for ratchet belt buckles will find a huge selection of buckles in a wide variety of colors, styles and designs. Customers can shop for buckles in a wide range of colors, including gold, rose gold, silver, brushed steel and much more. The website offers designs to suit many interests, including graphics of animals, flags, common fraternities and sororities, sports and so much more. The ratchet belts on the website are all made of quality cowhide and are available in a great variety of colors, textures and patterns so customers can find the right belt for every occasion.



The inspiration to sell ratchet belts came to David when he purchased his first ratchet belt in Hong Kong many years ago. Since then, TimberwolfBelts.com was carefully designed with an eye for quality, durability and usefulness. Many of the belt buckles on the website are custom designed by David and his supplier, a relationship that has produced beautiful buckles on the website like #107, a beautiful brushed steel, metallic grey buckle and #117, an etched gold revolver. As the website continues to grow and mature, customers searching for a quality belt and belt buckle will be able to find new and updated designs regularly.



TimberwolfBelts.com is attractive and easy to navigate, ensuring that visiting customers have the best possible experience while they shop. If customers can't find the buckle or belt they are searching for, they can contact the owner to discuss special requests and custom options. In the future, David hopes to give customers the option to donate a portion of their purchase's value to a variety of charitable organizations, like children's hospitals or veterans organizations.



To complement the main website, David also launching a blog at https://RatchetBeltsReview.com. Customers can visit the blog to find additional product information, new product updates, product reviews and much more.



