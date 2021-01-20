Customized Scanning and Digitization in Seattle by Micro Com Systems

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/20/2021 --Scanning or digitization allows businesses instant access (and shareability) of important documents. At Micro Com Systems in Seattle, customization is key. From archiving valuable books to scanning outsized documents, this team implements a workflow that allows for accurate and efficient automation of important documentation. For more, go to: https://www.microcomseattle.com/solutions/document-scanning/



Micro Com Systems offers a variety of scanning and digitization services to Seattle businesses looking for different solutions. These include:



Paper Records Scanning



digitally scan any size paper documents. Mixed sizes and weights? No problem!



Large Format Scanning



Oversize maps and plans that need to be digitized? Micro Com can scan thousands or large format images every day.



Microfilm Scanning



Micro Com uses a fleet of Sunrise scanners to scan 16 and 35mm roll microfilm and all formats of microfiche and convert them to digital images!



Business Records Digitization



For digitizing various sized invoices, chits, receipts, and other documents of irregular shapes and sizes, Micro Com provides A-Z solutions, including straightening dog ears and removing stapes.



On-Site Digitization Services



For clients with highly confidential information, or high volumes of work to digitize, Micro Com can send a portable scanning set-up to work on location.



MCS Seattle is a one-stop document scanning service bureau specializing in all forms of document digitization, image scan & data capture. With over 30 years of experience, they offer high-quality replication and excellent service. To learn more or get a cost estimate, contact the team at Micro Com Systems at 206-248-3191.



About Micro Com Systems

Since 1975, Micro Com Systems has been providing local businesses with Document Management Solutions. Their list of products and services includes: Document Imaging & Management, Archival & Book Scanning, Medical Imaging, OCR, Large Format Scanning, Microfilm Scanning, Aperture Card Scanning, Enterprise Report Management (ERM), High Speed Printing, Capture Software, and Capture Equipment.



For more information, please visit https://www.microcomseattle.com/ or call (206) 248-3191.



