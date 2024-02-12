Sacramento, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2024 --Cut-Yardage, a leading retailer of window treatments in California, is excited to announce the launch of their newly redesigned website. The refreshed site provides customers with an exceptional shopping experience, making it easy to discover and purchase stylish window treatments for their homes.
Cut-Yardage's new website showcases their dedication to offering quality products and exceptional service, as evidenced by features like:
- An intuitive layout with lifestyle photography to inspire customers
- Convenient shop-by-type and style filtering tools
- Detailed product descriptions and fabric samples
- A user-friendly mobile interface
The Digital Dream Team Behind Cut-Yardage's New Window Treatment Site
To bring their vision to life, Cut-Yardage partnered with Window Treatment Marketing Pros (WTMP), leaders in web design for the window treatment industry.
"It was a pleasure working with Cut-Yardage to build a website that reflects their commitment to excellent craftsmanship and customer satisfaction. We have taken great strides to provide customers with detailed product details, lifestyle imagery, and easy navigation, making it easier to locate the perfect window treatment," according to Will Hanke, the founder and CEO of WTMP.