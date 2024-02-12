Sacramento, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2024 --Cut-Yardage, a leading retailer of window treatments in California, is excited to announce the launch of their newly redesigned website. The refreshed site provides customers with an exceptional shopping experience, making it easy to discover and purchase stylish window treatments for their homes.

Cut-Yardage's new website showcases their dedication to offering quality products and exceptional service, as evidenced by features like:



- An intuitive layout with lifestyle photography to inspire customers

- Convenient shop-by-type and style filtering tools

- Detailed product descriptions and fabric samples

- A user-friendly mobile interface



The Digital Dream Team Behind Cut-Yardage's New Window Treatment Site



To bring their vision to life, Cut-Yardage partnered with Window Treatment Marketing Pros (WTMP), leaders in web design for the window treatment industry.





"It was a pleasure working with Cut-Yardage to build a website that reflects their commitment to excellent craftsmanship and customer satisfaction. We have taken great strides to provide customers with detailed product details, lifestyle imagery, and easy navigation, making it easier to locate the perfect window treatment," according to Will Hanke, the founder and CEO of WTMP.

Known for generations as the go-to place for all varieties of window treatments in California, Cut-Yardage continues its long-standing success by unveiling a new website. To explore their collection and order samples, visit www.cut-yardage.com.About Cut-YardageCut-yardage brings over 25 years of home interior fabrication expertise as Northern California's largest independent workroom. As a one-stop-shop for fabric and upholstery needs, we specialize in custom window coverings, bedding, cushions, draperies, cornices, valances, Roman shades, reupholstery, and more.www.cut-yardage.com815 Professor Lane, Sacramento, CA 95834(916) 926-0183About Window Treatment Marketing ProsWindow Treatment Marketing Pros (WTMP) is a leading digital marketing agency that provides comprehensive online marketing solutions for window treatment and awning companies. Through targeted strategies and industry expertise, WTMP helps businesses enhance their online presence, generate quality leads, and achieve sustainable growth in the competitive digital landscape.152 Hinrichs Ln, Arnold, MO 63010(314) 555-5678