Cutting Edge Tracking Software Neutun Launches to Make Epilepsy Tracking & Monitoring Efficient Like Never Before

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2015 --Eric and Alex Dolan, the founders of Neutun, are pleased to announce the launch of their new epilepsy tracking and monitoring solution. This tracking software has been developed specifically for the epileptics and functions through smartwatches and wearables. The Dolan brothers have revealed that this device agnostic and non-invasive technology will make life easier for the epilepsy patients, their family members, caregivers, and physicians. It is relevant to mention here that Neutun is not a diagnostic tool but is intended to be a seizure tracking tool for the epilepsy patients.



In the initial stages, Neutun seizure tracking technology will run on Pebble smartwatches, and will be compatible with will be compatible with Apple watch and Android Wear. Pebble smartwatches utilize a simple, timeline-based interface that will allow users to find out what is coming up or what they have missed. Its sleep tracking apps and downloadable activity will help users access all necessary data. Working in tandem with Pebble smartwatches, Neutun will offer the following epilepsy tracking and monitoring features.



- Track and journal epileptic events.

- Notify relevant people about all noteworthy incidents.

- Sends alerts to first responders with necessary data.



Eric is a Data scientist and technology entrepreneur that contracted the flesh eating disease when he was ten. His brother Alex is a health informatics professional with ten years of experience in the epilepsy community. The two brothers have worked their heart out for years to build the software and study data science and health informatics before coming up with Neutun.



Highlighting the inspiration behind creating Neutun tracking technology Eric states, "2002 was the worst year of our family's life. In one year, we dealt with epilepsy, flesh eating disease, and open back surgery. What pained us more than these events was the lack of day-to-day tracking and monitoring that could have prevented them. Most solutions didn't do what they had promised, were clunky or poorly designed. We are launching Neutun with the hope that no one or family will have to go through what we did in 2002."



To find out more about Neutun, please visit http://www.neutun.com/



