Cutu Is a New Product to Protect Internet Privacy Around the World

Ottawa, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2016 --Cutu recently launched a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign to help bring its virtual private network (VPN) device to market. This portable device will enable users to connect to the internet from anywhere in the world without compromising their privacy.



All of the web traffic in and out of the device is strictly controlled in order to protect the user from any malicious attacks. The device keeps no record of any browsing history or data transfers, thereby adding to the level of security.



Another key feature of the Cutu is that users will be free from any geo-restrictions on their browsing. Many websites restrict access to users in countries other than the U.S. If a user has a Cutu device while traveling overseas, they will not have any issues with geo-restrictions. This way, they can access all of their favorite websites, no matter where they are in the world.



Users can connect with an ethernet cable or wirelessly as they choose. Multiple devices can be connected at the same time, enabling users to have a secure connection on their smartphone, tablet, laptop and more, all at once.



The Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for Cutu launched on November 7, 2016 with a funding goal of $100,000 CAD. It must achieve the full amount by December 17, 2016 in order to receive the donated funds. At the time of this release, the campaign had generated over $7,000 CAD from more than 40 backers.



The funds raised will go towards the final testing and production of the Cutu devices. The creators have promised that each Cutu device sent to their Kickstarter backers will have been individually tested for quality assurance. The creators aim to begin shipping the product out to customers in March 2017.



To thank backers for their contributions, the creators are offering a series of increasing gift levels. Starting with a donation of $90 CAD, backers will receive one Cutu device with a three-month subscription to the VPN service. At the end of the free period, the subscription will continue at a price of $5.95 USD per month. $105 CAD gets contributors six months of VPN service, and $130 CAD nets them a full year of service. For a $250 contribution, backers will receive two devices, each with a one-year subscription.