CVF Global Solutions LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Outdoor Products

Mckinney, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2018 --http://www.PetandOutdoorLife.com is the newest venture of CVF Global Solutions, founded by Vera. This site is designed to meet the needs of customers searching for outdoor home furniture and garden accessories, as well as camping and hiking gear and pet supplies, when available within the guiding principle of sustainable, eco-friendly manufacturing and use. It is the owner's hope that customers will use the site to design a comfortable, relaxing outdoor experience, no matter the size of the space. The owner knows that eco-friendly furniture, solar lighting, reclaimed outdoor landscaping and unique décor can be used to create an eye-pleasing patio, lawn or garden, great for relaxation and outdoor gatherings.



For the home, PetandOutdoorLife.com offers a fantastic variety of products for sale; many products are made from recycled materials and designed for sustainability. Gardeners will find greenhouses, planters, rain barrels and much more. Outdoor enthusiasts can find furniture for any gathering, including beach chairs, canopies and umbrellas, dining sets, hammocks and more to provide the perfect setting for parties and get-togethers. Décor for the lawn and garden is available as well, from sustainable solar pump water features and lighting, to fire pits, patio heaters, wind spinners and outdoor rugs. When venturing beyond their back yard, customers will find camp and RV supplies like backpacks, binoculars, tents and much more. Pets are included; the site offers a variety of pet supplies for both home and away, like dog and cat houses, leashes, paw protection and other pet gear.



Since beginning PetandOutdoorLife.com in November of 2017, Vera has continued to grow her selection of products. The environment and its preservation is a priority to her, and her sustainable, eco-friendly products reflect her values. She enjoys the outdoors, whether at home or in nature, and wants to be a resource to her customers. With an eye toward excellent customer service, it is the owner's goal to develop her site to be interactive by allowing customers to ask questions, offer suggestions and get involved.



To complement the main website and be a resource to her customers, the owner is also launching a blog at http://www.PetandOutdoorBlog.com. The blog will give customers more information about the eco-friendly, sustainable products on the site, as well as provide ideas about outdoor furniture, landscaping, gardening, décor and more.



About PetandOutdoorLife.com

PetandOutdoorLife.com is a division of CVF Global Solutions, owned and operated by Vera.



Vera

http://www.PetandOutdoorLife.com