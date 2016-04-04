C.Y. Bourgeois Releases Her New Young Adult Novel the Whispering of Trees

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2016 --A new novel has been launched by C.Y. Bourgeois, which is titled The Whispering of Trees. The exciting new book is aimed at young adults and is about a normal teenager called Aggie Ksisak whose life is about to change.



Aggie Ksisak as readers will find out is not any old teenager. Her legacy includes the most powerful Inupiat Eskimo shaman in history, and her dreams of a simple life are soon threatened when a powerful demon spirit threatens to destroy her and her family.



The book will take the reader on an exciting, powerful and at times scary journey as she finds herself at battle with the demon. The author has the powerful ability to write in such a way that it makes the reader feel they are there with Aggie in the middle of her battle. Reviewers have called the book powerful, while others have said it could become one of the best young adult books of 2016.



C.Y. Bourgeois said of her novel: "I wanted to write a story for young adults that would give them the excitement they want from a book. The story is aimed at getting the reader gripped and not wanting to put the book down.



Aggie Ksisak is joined by her spirit guide who comes together to do battle, but they need help. She needs the help of the reader while she tries to win her battle, but can she win, only the reader will know?



The Whispering of Trees is currently available for pre-order and will be released on April 7, 2016. For readers who pre-order the book and use the promo code: PREORDER2016, they will receive a 10% discount at checkout. The discount is available by visiting and purchasing the book at http://www.blackrosewriting.com/childrens-booksya/the-whispering-of-trees



About C.Y. Bourgeois

C.Y. Bourgeois began writing as a means to cope with the death of her father and in 2011 published Paris Book Festival award-winning novel, Visions of You, and The Concrete Gnome, a novella.



Story Synopsis



Aggie Ksisak longs to be a normal teenager, but her coming of age includes a legacy as the most powerful Inupiat Eskimo shaman in history.



Aggie embraces her heritage until a powerful demon spirit invades her dreams, threatening to destroy her and everyone she loves. Despite her overwhelming fear, she soon realizes she cannot reject her calling and with help from her spirit guide, a sassy bowhead whale, her cat, and her mentor, the great shaman, Mr. Billy, she embraces her destiny.



Then her family falters, a close friend turns on her, and the demon reappears. She staggers, but recovers until soon after her sixteenth birthday when an unspeakable act shatters her world.



Filled with self-loathing and poised on the brink of death, the young shaman must dig deep to embrace her powerful birthright and reclaim her magic. But, even if she succeeds, will it be enough to save her?



Media Contact:

C.Y. Bourgeois

CYBOURGEOIS.VISIONS@YAHOO.COM

http://www.goodreads.com/author/show/5400243.C_Y_Bourgeois