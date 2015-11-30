Cyber Monday Mattress Compares 2015 Deals in Latest Shopping Guide

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2015 --Cyber Monday continues growing as more people opt to skip busy malls and head online instead during Thanksgiving weekend sales. To meet increased interest, CyberMondayMattress.org puts together annual shopping guides, comparing the year's deals for busy readers.



For those seeking online mattress savings, the guide titled "Top 2015 Cyber Monday Mattress Deals Compared" includes an overview of trends, tips and deals from online retailers.



Driven by convenience, savings, better selection and greater opportunity to research, more people than ever are expected to buy online this year. One significant trend noted is the increased focus on online efforts by all types of retailers from department stores to luxury brands throughout the holiday shopping week. Last year saw exponential growth, and a survey by the National Retail Federation found almost 80% of all respondents and 90% of millennials plan to shop 2015 Cyber Monday sales.



In the guide, Cyber Monday Mattress suggests top sources to locate deals, and reminds shoppers to focus on what is inside the bed, how the value compares to others, and to check reviews and return policies.



Although many stores will not release their sales until November 30 so as not to interfere with Black Friday numbers, the guide does highlight multiple offers from major brands as of November 28. Among the stores that will be participating in the holiday are department stores like Macy's and Sears, bed stores like Mattress Firm, and brands like Tempurpedic, Amerisleep, Serta, and more.



The details of promotions for each company are listed individually, in addition to a comparison of top picks of the holiday for innerspring, memory foam and latex beds.



Their highlighted Cyber Monday deals include mattresses by Amerisleep, Serta, and Astrabeds. Prices on these selections are in the mid-range (between $1000 and $1500), and specification details are included for quick reader comparison.



For readers seeking more information, the blog also offers a guide to buying a mattress during Cyber Monday sales. This article includes detailed information on selecting a bed along with tips for browsing and comparing different mattresses.



Editors plan on updating the article with new deals as they are released, and readers may also subscribe on the website for deal alerts.



About CyberMondayMattress.org

CyberMondayMattress.org is a deal aggegrator and blog, distinguished by a focus specifically on mattress deals. Established in 2012, the website provides exclusive deals and sales around the Cyber Monday shopping holiday as a free resource for shoppers. Also featured are helpful guides and articles related to shopping for a bed.